It's Hard Out There for J.D. and Nikki The sad-sack life of the former anti-Trump Republican.

Sarah, Tim, and JVL talk about the Ohio Senate endorsement derby, Nikki Haley’s principles, mask wars, and Inbox Zero. What’s that? Just a fine, salt-of-the-earth Ohioan out in Sun Valley shaking hands with the CEO of Apple. Nothing to see here! (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)