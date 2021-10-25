“It’s kind of an ‘oh s**t’ moment”: James Carville on the Virginia Governor's Race:

“They hear ‘human infrastructure.’ They hear ‘reconciliation.’ What is that shit? Everybody wants to be in policy. No one wants to be in sales. The thing about Trump is he was always in sales. ... Democrats think it’s beneath them to sell.”

Legendary political consultant James Carville joins me on the latest episode of The Focus Group podcast to discuss a recent focus group with undecided independent voters ahead of the 2021 Virginia gubernatorial election. James and I also discuss the Democratic Party’s messaging problem, Trump, and the craziest Republican members of Congress.

What candidate will these voters choose and how will the race wind up according to the voters on the ground? Listen to find out.

Listen Now

Don’t miss an episode. Subscribe today to “The Focus Group with Sarah Longwell” on your preferred podcast app: