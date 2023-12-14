The Bulwark
Jack Smith Calls Trump's Bluff
Jack Smith Calls Trump's Bluff
Charlie Sykes
and
Benjamin Wittes
Dec 14, 2023
The special counsel is short-circuiting Trump's foot-dragging strategy and mining his phone data to uncover a mountain of new evidence against the ex-POTUS. Plus, the beginning of the end of Giuliani, and getting busted in Brussels. Ben Wittes joins Charlie Sykes for The Trump Trials.

The Bulwark Podcast (Ad-free)

Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)

Benjamin Wittes
Charlie Sykes

