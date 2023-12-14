The special counsel is short-circuiting Trump's foot-dragging strategy and mining his phone data to uncover a mountain of new evidence against the ex-POTUS. Plus, the beginning of the end of Giuliani, and getting busted in Brussels. Ben Wittes joins Charlie Sykes for The Trump Trials.
Share this post
Jack Smith Calls Trump's Bluff
plus.thebulwark.com
Jack Smith Calls Trump's Bluff
Ad-Free Version
Dec 14, 2023
∙ Paid
The Bulwark Podcast (Ad-free)
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Benjamin Wittes
Writes Dog Shirt Daily Subscribe
Jack Smith Calls Trump's Bluff
Comments on this episode are for paid subscribers