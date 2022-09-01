Sep 1 • 48M
James Carville: Better Constipated than Evil
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world.
Come for the West Wing fantasy politics, stay for the Carville-isms, like: "Really stupid voters produce stupid candidates," "MAGA runs the show," and "If you're going to look at something 150 times a day, it might as well be pretty." James Carville joins guest host JVL today.