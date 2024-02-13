James Carville: Mock Him

Much of MAGA thinks Trump was sent by God, but King Cyrus probably didn't wear a diaper. Don't skimp on the mockery. Plus, Dems and male voters, jealousy over Taylor+Travis, and the catch-22 of Robert Hur. Carville joins Tim Miller for Mardi Gras.
Feb 13, 2024
