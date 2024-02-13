The Bulwark
James Carville: Mock Him
James Carville: Mock Him

Tim Miller
Feb 13, 2024
Much of MAGA thinks Trump was sent by God, but King Cyrus probably didn't wear a diaper. Don't skimp on the mockery. Plus, Dems and male voters, jealousy over Taylor+Travis, and the catch-22 of Robert Hur. Carville joins Tim Miller for Mardi Gras.

Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conscientious and civil. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)

Tim Miller

