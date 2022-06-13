Jun 13 • 56M
Jamie Kirchick: When Homosexuality Was a National Security Threat
Washington is a city run on secrets, and between WWII and the end of the Cold War, no secret was more deadly to a political career than homosexuality. Jamie Kirchick joins guest host Tim Miller to discuss his book, "Secret City." Plus — gay bigotry's past in today's politics.