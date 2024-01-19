This Friday we’re paying tribute to Jason Statham, who possesses a combination of humor and martial arts prowess that makes him impossible not to enjoy.
Share this post
Jason Statham, the Last Great Action Star?
plus.thebulwark.com
Jason Statham, the Last Great Action Star?
Jan 19, 2024
∙ Paid
Across the Movie Aisle
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus episodes for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed