The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Jason Statham, the Last Great Action Star?
0:00
-16:16

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark
Jason Statham, the Last Great Action Star?
Sonny Bunch
Jan 19, 2024
∙ Paid
Share
Jason Statham in ‘The Transporter’

This Friday we’re paying tribute to Jason Statham, who possesses a combination of humor and martial arts prowess that makes him impossible not to enjoy.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark

Across the Movie Aisle

Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus episodes for Bulwark+ members.

Listen on

Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

Sonny Bunch

Recent Episodes

39:02
Does 'The Beekeper' Have Audiences Buzzing?
 • 
Sonny Bunch
15:47
Dazzling Debuts
 • 
Sonny Bunch
39:46
The Tricky Lessons of ‘American Fiction’
 • 
Sonny Bunch
18:39
Michael Mann's 'Ferrari'
 • 
Sonny Bunch
44:00
ATMA's Top Ten of 2023!
 • 
Sonny Bunch
13:38
What Are We Looking Forward to in 2024?
 • 
Sonny Bunch
41:52
A Flattened 'Maestro'
 • 
Sonny Bunch