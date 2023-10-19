Good afternoon and welcome to Press Pass, The Bulwark’s twice-weekly newsletter on Congress, campaigns, and the way Washington works. Programming note: On Thursday Night Bulwark, I will join Jonathan V. Last and A.B. Stoddard to discuss the speaker race and what comes next for the House of Representatives. Tune in tonight at 8:00 p.m. EDT. Both TNB and today’s edition of Press Pass are exclusively for Bulwark+ members. If you’re new here, use the 20 percent discount at the link below. It won’t be here long.

Today’s Press Pass brings you inside the room where Jim Jordan began to bleed more votes and his campaign to become speaker of the House started to crumble. As of this writing, the situation remains very unsettled. While there was some movement toward having a long-term interim speaker with something like the full powers of the gavel, that idea appears kaput, and moments ago Jim Jordan said that he intends to keep pushing for the speakership. We also look at how Republicans who opposed Jordan have been treated (spoiler: not well). All that and more, below.

Get 20% off for 1 year