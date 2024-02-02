The Bulwark
The Secret Podcast
Joe Tells Us What He Really Thinks About Trump
Joe Tells Us What He Really Thinks About Trump
Also: How not to live and/or die with the polls over the next 9 months.
Jonathan V. Last
and
Sarah Longwell
Feb 2, 2024
Dark Brandan is done with your malarkey. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Sarah talks to high-information two-time Trump voters. JVL explains why he’s 💎🙌 Biden. They try to figure out a coping strategy for polling. And they delve into the secret world of monster truck DEI. It’s a big show!

