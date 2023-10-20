Oct 20 • 43M

John Avlon: Is the Center Finding Its Spine?

Charlie Sykes
Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Republican threats and bullying have finally gone too far when it comes to Jim Jordan. But what about the red line that has to be crossed for stable governance? A deal with the Dems. John Avlon joins Charlie Sykes for the weekend pod.

