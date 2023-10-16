Mark your calendars for a Bulwark Live event featuring special guest Brian Stelter, the former CNN media reporter and author of the forthcoming book “Network of Lies”: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Charlie, Sarah, Tim and JVL will be on hand for this live podcast taping in Washington, DC. Come meet the gang and fellow Bulwark readers at this in-person event.



Tickets will be on sale soon. Watch your inbox and head to:

TheBuwark.com/events

Can’t join us in DC?

We have a great evening of politics and fun planned for our Bulwark Live show in New Orleans on Wednesday, October 25.

Walter Isaacson will be our special guest for the evening to talk about his biographies Elon Musk, Steve Jobs and Leonardo Di Vinci.

For tickets and more information click here.