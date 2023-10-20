Apparently, AppleTV+ has canceled Jon Stewart’s show on the service, The Problem with Jon Stewart. The problem with Jon Stewart, sources told the New York Times, is that he wanted to do episodes that touched on topics dangerous to Apple’s primary interests:

Mr. Stewart and Apple executives had disagreements over some of the topics and guests on “The Problem,” two of the people said. Mr. Stewart told members of his staff on Thursday that potential show topics related to China and artificial intelligence were causing concern among Apple executives, a person with knowledge of the meeting said. As the 2024 presidential campaign begins to heat up, there was potential for further creative disagreements, one of the people said.

There are two numbers worth keeping in mind when thinking about this decision.

The first number is a big one: $2.74 trillion. That’s Apple’s market cap, and that market cap is driven by selling phones and computers and earbuds and tablets, most of which are made in China and all of which are consumed by a broad spectrum of consumers in the United States and abroad.

The second number is a relatively small one: 40,000 unique households. That is, reportedly, the number of people who watched one of the first-season episodes of the show. The show did badly enough for it to be labeled AppleTV+’s worst-performing show of the second half of 2022 on AppleTV+ by the Entertainment Strategy Guy; the second season seems to have done a bit better, but it didn’t show up on the Nielsen charts as best as I can tell. In real terms, then, no one was watching it on AppleTV+.

You know what, let me throw in a bonus third number: 29.5 million. That’s the number of “views” this tweet with a clip of Stewart talking about drag shows has gotten on Twitter. (Nota bene: Twitter “views” are a completely useless metric, really, since it’s just counting every time someone has scrolled past this tweet, but the point is that more eyeballs landed on this, at least briefly, than probably every episode of his first season combined.) The clip was posted by someone with no relationship to Apple; it generates nothing for them except a potential headache.

The point here is a fairly simple one: AppleTV+ is not a profit center for Apple, but even if it was a profit center for Apple, no one is watching The Problem with Jon Stewart, which suggests no one is signing up for the service to watch The Problem with Jon Stewart. Even if a million people did sign up for the service for the three months or so his episodes would air, that would generate about $21 million, which amounts to roughly, if I’m doing my math right, .005 percent of the total revenue generated by Apple in FY2022 ($394.33 billion).

Jon Stewart’s show is the definition of a high-risk, low-reward proposition for Apple. He generates very little revenue but, thanks to social media, he has the potential to go viral at any time in a way that would alienate some segment of the voting/purchasing public and, more importantly, could destroy Apple’s working relationship with China, costing the company billions, maybe even trillions of dollars.

If Jon Stewart really did walk from his show because Apple wanted him to shy away from potentially controversial topics, well, bully for him, that’s great: I will likely never know, but I’m sure it’s not easy to walk away from an eight-figure check on general principle even when you’re worth nine figures. The whole thing is a reminder, however, that the entertainment industry’s decision to entwine itself with Chinese interests has had a real and measurable negative impact on the ability to tell honest and important stories about our time.

