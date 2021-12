Stacey Abrams sees good odds in the Georgia's governor's race, while the Republican candidates are stuck in the amber of Trump's Big Lie. Plus: Nunes' job change shows that being on Fox is the new path to power. NBC News' Jonathan Allen joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.

Join now

Subscribe to The Bulwark Podcast on your favorite podcast platform.

Apple | Google | Castro | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher