JVL and Sarah Dissect the GOP Donor Retreat

On today’s Bulwark podcast, JVL and Sarah Longwell, co-hosts of The Secret Podcast sit in for Charlie Sykes to break down the GOP Donor Retreat in Florida, how the GOP actually did an autopsy on 2020 (but not what you think), and the latest with Matt Gaetz.

If you want to hear more of Sarah and JVL chat each week, their Secret Podcast is available to members of Bulwark+

Join now

Subscribe to The Bulwark Podcast on your favorite podcast platform.

Apple | Google | Castro | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher