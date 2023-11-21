Nov 21 • 39M
Karen Tumulty: The Sununu Effect in New Hampshire
New Hampshire voters are famously contrarian, and the non-MAGA set is showing up for Haley and Christie ahead of the first-in-the-nation primary. Plus, a Rosalynn Carter appreciation, and the 'Lord of the Flies' vibe in the House. Karen Tumulty joins Charlie Sykes from New Hampshire.
show notes:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2023/11/20/rosalynn-…