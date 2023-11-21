Nov 21 • 39M

Karen Tumulty: The Sununu Effect in New Hampshire

Charlie Sykes
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)
New Hampshire voters are famously contrarian, and the non-MAGA set is showing up for Haley and Christie ahead of the first-in-the-nation primary. Plus, a Rosalynn Carter appreciation, and the 'Lord of the Flies' vibe in the House. Karen Tumulty joins Charlie Sykes from New Hampshire.

show notes:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2023/11/20/rosalynn-…

