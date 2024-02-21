Couric revisits the impact of her Sarah Palin interview, and shares her views with Tim on the evolution of the GOP, the #MeToo movement in the media, and Kamala's tendency to rely too much on her talking points.
Katie Couric: Not A Libtard
Katie Couric: Not A Libtard
Feb 21, 2024
