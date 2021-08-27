Killing the Kraken: Federal Judge Sanctions Trump’s Big Lie Lawyers

Kimberly Wehle on the Court of appalls.

KIMBERLY WEHLE on the Court of appalls.

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

Tim Miller: Peeling the Onion of Awfulness

On this weekend's podcast Miller joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss horse deworming medicine, the Nirvana baby, Joe Biden's prickly presser, and the cynical politics of Afghanistan.

B2D: Afghanistan: Not a mistake?

David Frum joins to shed light on the Afghanistan withdrawal and Congress's budget fandango.

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐

MORNING SHOTS: Enduring Courage 🔓

CHARLIE SYKES on making sense of tragedy and disaster.

THE TRIAD: America Is Not Hostage to Events 🔐

JVL: We have agency. Why aren't we using it?

SECRET PODCAST: The Anti-Anti-Taliban Conservatives 🔐

MONA CHAREN AND JVL ask: why do these guys hate classical liberalism?

TNB: Back to School with Dr. Ashish Jha 🔐

COVID, Kabul, and Afghanistan.

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

“Afghanistan Controlled by the Taliban Is Not My Country”

ANN MARLOWE: Afghan mayors’ stark choice: Cooperate with the Taliban or flee.

Who Is Backing the Blue?

AMANDA CARPENTER: Police who defended the Capitol on January 6 are now left to fend for themselves.

How to Help Afghan Refugees

THE EDITORS: A compilation of charitable resources.

'Candyman' Review

SONNY BUNCH: Say his name, if you dare.

Happy Friday! It’s almost go time for the foster-to-adopt dog, so happy thoughts are appreciated for our dog 2.0 adventure.

Rudy Giuliani… On Cameo. It’s kind of amazing.

As you can imagine, the pro-Trump propagandists are handling the bombing in Afghanistan with the respect our troops deserve…

Twitter avatar for @JimSwiftDCJim Swift @JimSwiftDC
Benny Johnson: Always on brand. ImageImage

August 27th 2021

101 Retweets

Franimal is no animal. A happy story to finish off your week.

“Powerful stuff” indeed.

A reboot I support. I think there are too many stupid reboots in movies and TV shows, but this one? I’ll probably watch it.

How the pandemic is burning through medical staff…

Twitter avatar for @KevinMKruseKevin M. Kruse @KevinMKruse
Read this thread:

ryan cooper @ryanlcooper

the nursing subreddit is full of dire stories. the stress of the pandemic is just burning up medical staff https://t.co/UIwn1gu2zK

August 27th 2021

112 Retweets

Then again, there are folks like this woman, who should not be working in healthcare.

But don’t worry…. If you don’t want the vaccine, there’s always Ivermectin!

Twitter avatar for @RyanEGraneyRyan Graney👩🏻‍🦰 @RyanEGraney
Friends. I have joined ivermectin groups on Facebook. They are literally shitting their pants in grocery stores. Image

August 26th 2021

2,858 Retweets

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here on Monday. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

—30—

