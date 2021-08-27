Killing the Kraken: Federal Judge Sanctions Trump’s Big Lie Lawyers
Kimberly Wehle on the Court of appalls.
KIMBERLY WEHLE on the Court of appalls.
Tim Miller: Peeling the Onion of Awfulness
On this weekend's podcast Miller joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss horse deworming medicine, the Nirvana baby, Joe Biden's prickly presser, and the cynical politics of Afghanistan.
B2D: Afghanistan: Not a mistake?
David Frum joins to shed light on the Afghanistan withdrawal and Congress's budget fandango.
MORNING SHOTS: Enduring Courage 🔓
CHARLIE SYKES on making sense of tragedy and disaster.
THE TRIAD: America Is Not Hostage to Events 🔐
JVL: We have agency. Why aren't we using it?
SECRET PODCAST: The Anti-Anti-Taliban Conservatives 🔐
MONA CHAREN AND JVL ask: why do these guys hate classical liberalism?
TNB: Back to School with Dr. Ashish Jha 🔐
COVID, Kabul, and Afghanistan.
Inside Seth Moulton’s Secret Trip to Kabul - Hunter Walker, Intelligencer
Tucker Carlson’s Ugly Feud With Eric Swalwell Has Sucked in Family - Maxwell Tani, The Daily Beast
Supreme Court blocks Biden administration's eviction moratorium - Pete Williams, NBC News
US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies - James Gordon Meek, ABC News
Virginia GOP Sues to Keep McAuliffe Off Governor Race Ballot - Erik Larson, Bloomberg Businessweek
Fox News Channel declares war on Australian broadcaster - Matthew Keys, The Desk
More people are poisoning themselves with horse-deworming drug to thwart COVID - Beth Mole, Ars Technica
“Afghanistan Controlled by the Taliban Is Not My Country”
ANN MARLOWE: Afghan mayors’ stark choice: Cooperate with the Taliban or flee.
Who Is Backing the Blue?
AMANDA CARPENTER: Police who defended the Capitol on January 6 are now left to fend for themselves.
How to Help Afghan Refugees
THE EDITORS: A compilation of charitable resources.
'Candyman' Review
SONNY BUNCH: Say his name, if you dare.
