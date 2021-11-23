'King Richard' Kicks Off the Oscar Race

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch, Peter Suderman, and Chris Orr highlight the first genuine, nominations-guaranteed piece of Oscar bait of the season: Will Smith’s King Richard, a look at the man behind the women who would go on to become the greatest female tennis players of all time. And in controversies and nontroversies, the guys debate whether or not Sean Baker, director of Tangerine and The Florida Project, deserves to have his new film, Red Rocket, destroyed pre-release because he liked a tweet by Tulsi Gabbard—and the danger of ideological uniformity in the critical corps. Make sure to check out our members-only bonus episode on Will Smith’s body of work, and share this episode with a friend if you enjoyed it!

