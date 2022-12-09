Really smart TNB last night with Bill and Ted—and only just now do I realize the missed opportunities. Maybe we need a weekly show with the two of them? The Excellent Adventure?

Anyway, you can watch the rewind here or listen to the podcast version here.

(Bulwark alteration / Original Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

1. She Out

The big news is that Kyrsten Sinema has left the Democratic party. A lot of the discussion is centered around Dems trying to psychoanalyze her motives or venting because of their personal feelings about Sinema.

But when you strip away all of the value judgments, I think what you have is a pretty straightforward story: