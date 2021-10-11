Larry Sabato: Our Divided America

Americans hate the other side so much, they want to bust up the country, censor media they don't like, and allow "their"president to act without checks and balances. That's according to recent polling by Larry Sabato, who joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast. As long as Donald Trump remains on the stage, democracy in America is not safe, says Sabato.

