Let's Brace for 2024 Together!

Tim Miller
,
Sarah Longwell
, and
Jonathan V. Last
Dec 28, 2023
The gang break down their predictions for 2024, including how the GOP primary will end, who will be Trump's VP pick, and the craziest development that could happen between now and election day.

