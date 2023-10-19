Breaking Speakership News: Jim Jordan is dropping his bid (for now) and endorsing the idea of Patrick McHenry as interim speaker until January. This is a large deal with lots of downstream consequences.

1. It Doesn’t Get Better

We should just say it out loud: President Biden’s reaction to the 10/7 attack has been one of the best pieces of foreign policy crisis management by an American president in a generation.

In one week Biden has:

Given Israel moral, rhetorical, and concrete support. Rallied Europe to Israel’s cause. Pulled the main body of the Democratic party even further away from its radical, anti-Israel fringe. And pushed Israel to be more attentive to humanitarian concerns in its campaign against Hamas.

Here’s how he did it: