Charlie and Mona discuss whether the GOP is acting in bad faith vis a vis Ukraine and the southern border, oppressed versus oppressors, and the unnaturalness of liberal democracy.
Share this post
Liberal Democracy is Fragile
plus.thebulwark.com
Liberal Democracy is Fragile
Dec 12, 2023
∙ Paid
Just Between Us
Charlie and Mona unburden themselves on this Bulwark+ members-only podcast. Join them Tuesdays.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Liberal Democracy is Fragile
Comments on this episode are for paid subscribers