The Bulwark
Just Between Us
Liberal Democracy is Fragile
6
Preview
0:00
-10:21
Liberal Democracy is Fragile
Charlie Sykes
and
Mona Charen
Dec 12, 2023
∙ Paid
6
Share

Charlie and Mona discuss whether the GOP is acting in bad faith vis a vis Ukraine and the southern border, oppressed versus oppressors, and the unnaturalness of liberal democracy.

Comments on this episode are for paid subscribers

The Bulwark

Just Between Us

Charlie and Mona unburden themselves on this Bulwark+ members-only podcast. Join them Tuesdays.

Listen on

Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

Charlie Sykes
Mona Charen

Recent Episodes

36:57
Alarm? Yes. Despair? No!
 • 
Charlie Sykes
 and 
Mona Charen
36:34
A Little Light Fascism
 • 
Mona Charen
 and 
Charlie Sykes
35:31
Is No Labels Sincere?
 • 
Mona Charen
 and 
Charlie Sykes
39:26
Taking The Times' Poll with a Grain of Salt
 • 
Mona Charen
 and 
Charlie Sykes
30:30
Pro Israel is not Pro-Netanyahu
 • 
Mona Charen
 and 
Charlie Sykes
33:39
Why is There No Passionate Centrism?
 • 
Charlie Sykes
 and 
Mona Charen
32:29
How Hard is it to Condemn Murdering Civilians?
 • 
Charlie Sykes
 and 
Mona Charen