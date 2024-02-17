Trump appears to be in the driver's seat to return to the White House. We could really use more two-time Trump voters who don't want to vote for him again. Fortunately, we found a group just like that! Jonathan V. Last joins Sarah to listen to two-time Trump voters who think "life's too short" for the anger of the Trump years, and to break down what els…
Share this post
Life's Too Short for Trump (with Jonathan V. Last)
plus.thebulwark.com
Life's Too Short for Trump (with Jonathan V. Last)
Feb 17, 2024
∙ Paid
The Focus Group (Ad-free)
Go behind the glass with Sarah Longwell to hear what real focus group participants have to say.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Recent Episodes