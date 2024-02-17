The Bulwark
The Focus Group (Ad-free)
Life's Too Short for Trump (with Jonathan V. Last)
0:00
-43:25

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

Life's Too Short for Trump (with Jonathan V. Last)

Sarah Longwell
and
Jonathan V. Last
Feb 17, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Trump appears to be in the driver's seat to return to the White House. We could really use more two-time Trump voters who don't want to vote for him again. Fortunately, we found a group just like that! Jonathan V. Last joins Sarah to listen to two-time Trump voters who think "life's too short" for the anger of the Trump years, and to break down what els…

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
The Focus Group (Ad-free)
Go behind the glass with Sarah Longwell to hear what real focus group participants have to say.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Appears in episode
Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
Recent Episodes
48:41
Congress: The Dumbest It's Ever Been (with Joe Perticone)
  
Sarah Longwell
 and 
Joe Perticone
46:23
Nevada: State of Confusion (with Jon Ralston)
  
Sarah Longwell
46:01
No One's Looking Out for You (with Brian Stelter)
  
Sarah Longwell
 and 
Brian Stelter
38:45
New Hampshire Weirdos for Nikki? (with Tim Miller)
  
Sarah Longwell
 and 
Tim Miller
45:27
It's Not That Hard to Win Iowa (with J. Ann Selzer)
  
Sarah Longwell
47:49
January 6: If They Had Just Told the Truth (with Rep. Adam Kinzinger)
  
Sarah Longwell
 and 
Adam Kinzinger
47:53
Nikki's Narrow Path (with Whit Ayres)
  
Sarah Longwell