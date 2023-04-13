Good afternoon, Press Pass readers. Programming note: My Bulwark colleague Jim Swift will be stepping in to take over next week’s editions of Press Pass. Congress will just be getting back into town after two weeks away. If you know of a story Jim should cover while he’s on the beat, let us know in a comment below. And don’t miss out on paid editions of this newsletter by subscribing to Bulwark+.

Today’s newsletter touches on two items: Lindsey Graham’s rekindled love of the Saudis, and the House Oversight Committee’s content farm.

(Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo-Pool/Getty Images)

Lindsey Graham flip-flops (again)

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham spent his Easter break traveling to Saudi Arabia to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The meeting marks a significant departure from his previous stance on the Saudi kingdom and its heir to rulership. Here is what Graham had to say in 2018 after the revelation that MBS orchestrated the murder and dismemberment of Saudi expat journalist and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi: