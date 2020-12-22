'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Reviewed; Plus, Barack Obama's Best-Of List Analyzed

On this episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) break down Barack Obama’s list of the year’s best movies and TV shows and wonder why it is people cannot accept he loves the middlebrow features beloved by the hosts of Across the Movie Aisle. Then they review Netflix’s new feature, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom! Alyssa provides a deep dive on the plays of August Wilson and then the gang discusses how, exactly, a filmed play translates to “cinema.”