Biden is still down in the polls, but is it still too soon to take them seriously? Sarah has thoughts on which of the swing states Biden has to win, and she disagrees with JVL's thoughts on Nikki Haley finally going after Trump. Plus, the Trump endorsements are really starting to get to Tim, and MAGA rages against Taylor Swift for being a successful, popular liberal.
MAGA Loses Their Minds Over Taylor Swift
Feb 1, 2024
