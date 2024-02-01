The Bulwark
MAGA Loses Their Minds Over Taylor Swift
MAGA Loses Their Minds Over Taylor Swift
Tim Miller
Sarah Longwell
Jonathan V. Last
Feb 1, 2024
Biden is still down in the polls, but is it still too soon to take them seriously? Sarah has thoughts on which of the swing states Biden has to win, and she disagrees with JVL's thoughts on Nikki Haley finally going after Trump. Plus, the Trump endorsements are really starting to get to Tim, and MAGA rages against Taylor Swift for being a successful, popular liberal.

Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
Tim Miller

