Bernie Moreno in a recent advertisement (Screenshot via Youtube)

1. Trump on Trump Violence

The Republican Senate primary in Ohio has been a mess. It features three candidates: state Sen. Matt Dolan, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, and self-funding Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno.

Dolan is probably the most electable of the three. He does the best of the three against the incumbent, Sherrod Brown, in polls. He’s a problem-solver type. His family owns the Cleveland Guardians.

LaRose is the MAGA wannabe in the race. As secretary of state, he’s had to walk a tightrope on the issue of election security, because he has to explain why Ohio’s elections are totally secure while so many other states were somehow rigged against Trump. But other than that, he focuses on immigration (he’s against it) and “parents’ rights” (he’s for them, unless we’re talking about the parents of gay or trans kids).

And then there’s Moreno.

Moreno ran a luxury car dealership and then pivoted to “blockchain” (whatever that means). He circled the 2022 Ohio Senate race but dropped out after a private meeting with Trump. Because he was a team player then, he’s been rewarded with the endorsements of both J.D. Vance and Trump this time.

So Moreno is the True MAGA candidate.

Which made these tweets the other day . . . strange:

Both the Libs of TikTok account (2.9 million followers) and the Students for Trump account (242,000 followers) are parts of the MAGA Cinematic Universe and they were suggesting that Moreno may have some . . . baggage. Here’s the document both tweets linked to:

Now comes the second part of the intrigue: After about four minutes, the Libs of TikTok tweet was deleted. The Students for Trump tweet was deleted shortly after that.

What in the world could be going on here? I have some theories.