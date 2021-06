On this week’s Beg to Differ, Sarah Longwell sits in for Mona Charen, and discusses with the panel the future of the filibuster, GOP fundraising tactics and their new embrace of boycott culture, H.R. 1 and election law, and China and the Olympics.

