Oct 27 • 20M
Martin Scorsese Draft!
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus episodes for Bulwark+ members.
Episode details
4 comments
The rules are simple: One movie starring Robert De Niro; one more starring Leonardo DiCaprio; and one movie starring neither of them. Three rounds, snake order. Who put together the best lineup? Let us know.