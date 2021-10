Increasing polarization, misinformation, and the erosion of public trust can be traced to the death of newspapers. Why is a secretive hedge fund hollowing out local newsrooms? The Atlantic's McKay Coppins joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.

Join now

Subscribe to The Bulwark Podcast on your favorite podcast platform.

Apple | Google | Castro | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher