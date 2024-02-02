The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast (Ad-free)
Michael Steele: Let it Rip, Joe
Michael Steele: Let it Rip, Joe
Charlie Sykes
Feb 2, 2024
Surprise, surprise, Biden drops F-bombs when he talks about the former insurrectionist president. Plus, Mike Johnson is Trump's punk, and the RNC is behind in the campaign money race after spending lavishly on luxury hotels and private jets. Michael Steele joins Charlie Sykes for the weekend pod.

Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)

Charlie Sykes

