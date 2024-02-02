Surprise, surprise, Biden drops F-bombs when he talks about the former insurrectionist president. Plus, Mike Johnson is Trump's punk, and the RNC is behind in the campaign money race after spending lavishly on luxury hotels and private jets. Michael Steele joins Charlie Sykes for the weekend pod.
Michael Steele: Let it Rip, Joe
Michael Steele: Let it Rip, Joe
Feb 2, 2024
