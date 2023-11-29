The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast (Ad-free)
Michael Steele: The GOP's Humiliation Kink
0:00
-43:44

Michael Steele: The GOP's Humiliation Kink
Ad-Free Version
Charlie Sykes
Nov 29, 2023
1
This is the era of political humiliation: From Kevin nursing Trump back to health after Jan 6, to dominatrixes who get paid to mock your political views. Plus, the Koch network is doing it backwards. Michael Steele joins Charlie Sykes.

Charlie Sykes

