Michael Steele: The GOP's Humiliation Kink
Nov 29, 2023
This is the era of political humiliation: From Kevin nursing Trump back to health after Jan 6, to dominatrixes who get paid to mock your political views. Plus, the Koch network is doing it backwards. Michael Steele joins Charlie Sykes.
