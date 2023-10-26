Good afternoon and welcome to Press Pass, The Bulwark’s twice-weekly newsletter on Congress, campaigns, and all things D.C. Thursday editions are exclusively for Bulwark+ members. If you’re not already subscribed, we have a 20 percent discount for this week only at the link below.

In today’s edition I have good news and bad news. The good news is that there is finally a speaker of the House, so the chamber can emerge from its weeks of total paralysis. The bad news: Pretty much every single component of how the speakership fight ended, what’s happening now, and the direction the House is headed in as government funding is set to expire on November 17. All that and more, below.

