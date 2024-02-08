The Bulwark
Mike Makes a Mess & Ronna Romney Runs Away
Mike Makes a Mess & Ronna Romney Runs Away
Tim Miller
Jonathan V. Last
A.B. Stoddard
Feb 8, 2024
It's been a mess of a week for the GOP. Senate Republicans tanked their own bipartisan border bill, while House Republicans failed to deliver the votes to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security, and provide aid to Israel. The DC Court of Appeals also ruled that former President Donald Trump is not immune from prosecution, just as RNC chair Ronna McDaniel steps down to make way for a Trump loyalist. A.B. Stoddard subs in for Sarah in this week's packed episode!

A.B. Stoddard
Jonathan V. Last
Tim Miller

