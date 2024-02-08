Mike Makes a Mess & Ronna Romney Runs Away

It's been a mess of a week for the GOP. Senate Republicans tanked their own bipartisan border bill, while House Republicans failed to deliver the votes to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security, and provide aid to Israel. The DC Court of Appeals also ruled that former President Donald Trump is not immune from prosecution, just as RNC chair Ronna McDaniel steps down to make way for a Trump loyalist. A.B. Stoddard subs in for Sarah in this week’s packed episode!