The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Miyazaki's Swan Song: 'The Boy and the Heron'
0:00
-37:21
Miyazaki's Swan Song: 'The Boy and the Heron'
Plus: Does it matter if the Golden Globes are hilariously corrupt?
Sonny Bunch
Dec 12, 2023
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the Golden Globes and the odd fact that the same company owns not only the Globes but also the three biggest trade publications in Hollywood, meaning that studios will feel pressured to pay the press that covers them hefty For Your Consideration spots in exchange for awards consideration. Seems bad! Then they review what is, supposedly, Japanese animation giant Hayao Miyazaki’s final film, The Boy and the Heron, the number one movie at the box office last weekend. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for our bonus episode on subtitles, dubbing, and one good thing AI might be able to do. And if you enjoyed this episode please share it with a friend!

Share

0 Comments
The Bulwark

Across the Movie Aisle

Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus episodes for Bulwark+ members.

Listen on

Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

Sonny Bunch

Recent Episodes

18:12
'Silent Night' Review
 • 
Sonny Bunch
43:43
A 'May December' to Remember?
 • 
Sonny Bunch
14:09
Do Great Directors Need to Be Consistently Great?
 • 
Sonny Bunch
39:21
Is 'Napoleon' an Epic Wonder or Blunder?
 • 
Sonny Bunch
43:28
How True to History Does Historical Fiction Need to Be?
 • 
Sonny Bunch
18:15
Our 'Synthetic' Future
 • 
Sonny Bunch
41:32
Why 'The Marvels' Crashed and Burned
 • 
Sonny Bunch