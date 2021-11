Yes, there was a white backlash against Critical Race Theory, but there was also genuine concern about equity trumping excellence in education. Plus, Democrats forgot to speak to the Black and Latino working class. Mona Charen joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.

Join now

Subscribe to The Bulwark Podcast on your favorite podcast platform.

Apple | Google | Castro | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher