MyPillow CEO Turned the Big Lie into Big Bucks, Lawsuit Alleges

KIMBERLY WEHLE: Dominion suit claims Mike Lindell paid pro-Trump outlets to air lies and reel in gullible customers for his company.

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Matt Lewis joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss CPAC, cancel culture, the Senate and Neera Tanden, Ted Cruz’s Mexican jaunt, and the twelfth anniversary of the Tea Party.

Plus: Are the Golden Globes (and Critics More Generally) Corrupt?

CHARLIE SYKES on CPAC and 3 stories from Wisconsin.

JONATHAN V. LAST: We don't have to undersell our COVID future now just because people oversold it in the past.

Brett Ratner, director of Red Dragon, X-Men: The Last Stand, and the Rush Hour series, is one of the biggest scalps claimed by the #MeToo movement.

DANIEL SCHUMAN: Big questions remain unanswered, but the need for reform is clear.

CARLA T. MAIN: A new bill shows the right-to-die movement is accelerating.

KEVIN BARTHEL AND JOHN F. FOOTE: Nothing that might be taken as criticism of Donald Trump can be allowed.

WILLIAM KRISTOL: Why can’t anti-Trump become work-with-Biden

🇺🇸 USA! This NASA video of Perseverance landing on Mars is a great palate cleanser.

Why you should look at Jolly Roger… One of our great cover stories at The Weekly Standard was about telemarketers, and I love using this service. Whenever I am having a bad day, I go into my email and I see what sorts of calls that have been preserved where I wasted the telemarketers’ time.

Rarely, the calls are this good:

Adam Kinzinger draws his first primary challenger…

She doesn’t seem like the sharpest tool in the shed, but she already has snazzy videos and will probably get a lot of Trumper support. What could go wrong? She’s run before, and lost. Here’s an interview the 27 year old candidate did on her first go-around.

Peak Trumpism is not knowing recent political history but getting a plumb gig at the Department of Commerce as special adviser to the National Director of Minority Business Development Agency and then running in a different district because Orange Man Good.

Doesn’t the enemy get a vote? In a bizarre screed, the NRSC, which has been texting people (including me!) weird Pro-Trump appeals has issued a statement saying the GOP “Civil War” has been “cancelled.”

I am not making this up.

The statement, signed by Senator Rick Scott, who runs the outfit, makes this claim:

This is real life folks. If they can cancel the President of the United States, they will have no problem cancelling you and me. Today’s Democrats do not want to simply “cancel” us, they want to destroy anyone who disagrees with them. Meanwhile, President Biden will continue to dutifully smile and read teleprompter lines about unity while his radical Administration destroys everyone who disagrees or disobeys. To beat this threat — the threat of socialism, crushing debt, loss of freedom — we must focus on addition, not subtraction; on looking forward, not backward. Hopefully, at some point in the future, we will have beaten this threat back and find ourselves strong enough to afford self-indulgent divisions. But that day is not today. Today, we must show our Democrat adversaries that, as Mark Twain would say, reports of the death of the Republican coalition and the American Dream are wildly exaggerated. The truth is the exact opposite. The table is set for us.

Glad to see Republicans suddenly care about debt again, but also notice the fealty to the bad orange man. Does this Republican party, one I worked for, seem really bent on addition and not subtraction?

Again, I’m not making this up, they texted me asking for a donation so I could get a special Donald Trump Valentine’s Day edition t-shirt.

That actually happened. What Scott and the NRSC are peddling is total bullshit, and it ignores the old maxim from Sun Tzu: "Know the Enemy… The enemy gets to vote on the outcome."

I don’t think the bright minds at the NRSC have gotten that into their heads yet.

Let’s end on a bad note… Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty, who took over for longtime occupant Lamar Alexander has made a curious hire: Julia Hahn.

The former WH Deputy Communications Director / Bannon acolyte / fan girl of certified kook Paul Nehlen has clear, documented ties to racists, and went straight into the bloodstream of the Trump White House. After Trump lost, she had to find a new gig, which she found with Hagerty. Which should tell you all you need to know about Bill Hagerty.

The future of the Tennessee GOP is not bright.

That’s it for me for today. Questions, comments, concerns? Write me at: swift@thebulwark.com.

