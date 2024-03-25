Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

NBC News Hires Ronna McDaniel

Bonus
Jonathan V. Last
and
A.B. Stoddard
Mar 25, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Welcome to "The Dark Side," where The Bulwark's two most pessimistic personalities breakdown all the ways America is screwed. On today's episode, JVL and AB break down the courts giving Trump another win by reducing his bond, along with NBC News hiring Ronna McDaniel as a contributor.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
The Next Level (Ad-free)
The future of politics. With Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last. Totally ad-free, just for Bulwark+ subscribers.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
A.B. Stoddard
Jonathan V. Last
Recent Episodes
55:34
55:34
Ohio Says Goodbye to Anything Other Than MAGA
23:33
23:33
Trump Desperate to Find Someone to Pay his Bond!
  
A.B. Stoddard
 and 
Jonathan V. Last
52:38
The Trumps Welcome the RNC into the Family
51:34
This is the End, Our Primary Friends
46:52
Biden Goes on Offense
49:20
49:20
Bonus: Next Level Live From Principles First 2024
50:34
The Dying Star Witness