NBC News Hires Ronna McDaniel

Welcome to "The Dark Side," where The Bulwark's two most pessimistic personalities breakdown all the ways America is screwed. On today's episode, JVL and AB break down the courts giving Trump another win by reducing his bond, along with NBC News hiring Ronna McDaniel as a contributor.
Mar 25, 2024
