Mark it down: On Thursday night Mona Charen and Bill Kristol will join me on the livestream to talk about the shape of the 2024 primary field and the next phase of the war in Ukraine.

Thursday night. 8pm in the East. Only for Bulwark+.

1. Root Causes

I want to run head-on at two questions I’ve been fencing with over the last couple weeks:

Should people who view Trump as an illiberal threat be working to help the candidacy of Ron DeSantis? If not DeSantis, are there other Republicans who Never Trump types should be pulling for?

In other words: Never Trump, Never DeSantis, or Never Republican—pick one. So let’s talk about each in turn.

The key assumption implicit in the theory of “Never Trump” is that Donald Trump represented/represents a unique threat to American democracy and if Trump the man goes away, then the threat is diminished.

I am not certain this is correct. I tried getting at this point on Thursday Night Bulwark