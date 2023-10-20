Last night’s TNB was one of the best we’ve had—Joe Perticone and A.B. Stoddard were incredibly insightful on what just happened with Jim Jordan and Patrick McHenry. And on what the end game looks like.

You can listen to the podcast version here. It’s fantastic.

1. The Surge

A couple weeks ago Will Hurd shut down his campaign and endorsed Nikki Haley, who has had two good debates. There’s a lot of talk about how Haley is “surging” and about how other candidates—Mike Pence, Tim Scott, Chris Christie, Asa Hutchinson—ought to get out of the race so that voters can consolidate around her and give her a 1-on-1 shot against Trump.

There’s just one teensy, weensy problem with this view.

It is true that, over the last several weeks, one Republican presidential candidate has surged in the polls. But it’s not Nikki Haley.