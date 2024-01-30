Reminders: First: Tim and Bill are back on YouTube tonight, LIVE at 9pm in the east. Go check it out.

1. Nikki

What is Nikki Haley doing?

Here was Nikki Haley being asked about the E. Jean Carroll defamation case on January 16.

Dana Bash: How do you feel about your party’s frontrunner being held liable for sexual abuse? Haley: I mean, first of all I haven’t paid attention to his cases and I’m not a lawyer. All I know is he’s innocent until proven guilty.

And here is Haley on January 28 being asked about the E. Jean Carroll defamation verdict:

Haley: I absolutely trust the jury and I think that they made their decision based on the evidence.

That’s quite an evolution.

Haley went from not having any idea what the case was about, because she’d never paid attention to it, to having a thorough understanding of the case, the testimony, the evidence presented, and the law. Her understanding is now so thorough that she is able to determine that (1) the jury made the correct decision and (2) this decision was clearly driven by evidence.

Either Haley spent the last two weeks intensively studying the case, or you can’t trust anything she says.