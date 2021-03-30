'Nobody' Reviewed

This week Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason Magazine) review the new Bob Odenkirk action movie, Nobody. Does the Mr. Show with Bob and David and Better Call Saul actor have action chops to go with comedic range and a surprising dramatic depth? Plus, we discuss how Asian representation onscreen may or may not have contributed to the shooting in Atlanta in Controversies and Nontroversies. And make sure to check out our bonus members-only episode in which the gang ranks their favorite character actors.