Trump-endorsed businessman, Bernie Moreno, easily won the GOP senate primary in Ohio on Tuesday, and will face off against Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in November. Dems are thrilled, because they think the MAGA candidate and his scandals give them their best shot at keeping the seat. And how many votes is Nikki Haley getting after dropping out? What does it mean for the general election?
Plus, the debate over Donald Trump's "bloodbath" comments continues to rage, and not all our hosts agree the coverage has been fair. At the same time, Trump has threatened to prosecute Cassidy Hutchinson and the Jan. 6 committee as part of his latest authoritarian promises.
Share this post
Ohio Says Goodbye to Anything Other Than MAGA
plus.thebulwark.com
Ohio Says Goodbye to Anything Other Than MAGA
New episode alert.
Mar 20, 2024
∙ Paid
Trump-endorsed businessman, Bernie Moreno, easily won the GOP senate primary in Ohio on Tuesday, and will face off against Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in November. Dems are thrilled, because they think the MAGA candidate and his scandals give them their best shot at keeping the seat. And how many votes is Nikki Haley getting after dropping out? What does it mean for the general election?
The Next Level (Ad-free)
The future of politics. With Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last. Totally ad-free, just for Bulwark+ subscribers.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes