Preview
16

Ohio Says Goodbye to Anything Other Than MAGA

New episode alert.
Tim Miller
,
Sarah Longwell
, and
Jonathan V. Last
Mar 20, 2024
∙ Paid
16
Share

Trump-endorsed businessman, Bernie Moreno, easily won the GOP senate primary in Ohio on Tuesday, and will face off against Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in November. Dems are thrilled, because they think the MAGA candidate and his scandals give them their best shot at keeping the seat. And how many votes is Nikki Haley getting after dropping out? What does it mean for the general election?

Plus, the debate over Donald Trump's "bloodbath" comments continues to rage, and not all our hosts agree the coverage has been fair. At the same time, Trump has threatened to prosecute Cassidy Hutchinson and the Jan. 6 committee as part of his latest authoritarian promises.

Leave a comment

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
The Next Level (Ad-free)
The future of politics. With Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last. Totally ad-free, just for Bulwark+ subscribers.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
23:33
23:33
Trump Desperate to Find Someone to Pay his Bond!
  
A.B. Stoddard
 and 
Jonathan V. Last
52:38
The Trumps Welcome the RNC into the Family
51:34
This is the End, Our Primary Friends
46:52
Biden Goes on Offense
49:20
49:20
Bonus: Next Level Live From Principles First 2024
50:34
The Dying Star Witness
47:38
Dems Took All the Reliable Voters