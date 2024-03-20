Ohio Says Goodbye to Anything Other Than MAGA

Trump-endorsed businessman, Bernie Moreno, easily won the GOP senate primary in Ohio on Tuesday, and will face off against Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in November. Dems are thrilled, because they think the MAGA candidate and his scandals give them their best shot at keeping the seat. And how many votes is Nikki Haley getting after dropping out? What does it mean for the general election?



Plus, the debate over Donald Trump's "bloodbath" comments continues to rage, and not all our hosts agree the coverage has been fair. At the same time, Trump has threatened to prosecute Cassidy Hutchinson and the Jan. 6 committee as part of his latest authoritarian promises.

