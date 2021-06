On today’s Bulwark podcast, Olivia Troye joins Charlie Sykes to talk about the Republican Accountability Project’s new Democracy Report Card, the anniversary of Trump’s disastrous disinfectant press conference, and how the GOP has absorbed crazy far-right extremists.

