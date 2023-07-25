'Oppenheimer' Is Transcendent Cinema

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) ask if movie theaters could wind up being the biggest casualty of the ongoing actor’s strike despite this weekend’s huge box office returns for Barbenheimmer. Then they review Oppenheimer, which is a clear frontrunner for best picture of the year. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for our Nolan Draft. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

