The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Paul Giamatti, the Great Schlub of Our Age
0:00
-10:58

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark
Paul Giamatti, the Great Schlub of Our Age
Sonny Bunch
Jan 26, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

On this week’s bonus episode, we discussed the work of best actor nominee Paul Giamatti and his work in the character actor salt mines.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark

Across the Movie Aisle

Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus episodes for Bulwark+ members.

Listen on

Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

Sonny Bunch

Recent Episodes

49:15
'The Holdovers,' a Very Nice Movie!
 • 
Sonny Bunch
16:16
Jason Statham, the Last Great Action Star?
 • 
Sonny Bunch
39:02
Does 'The Beekeper' Have Audiences Buzzing?
 • 
Sonny Bunch
15:47
Dazzling Debuts
 • 
Sonny Bunch
39:46
The Tricky Lessons of ‘American Fiction’
 • 
Sonny Bunch
18:39
Michael Mann's 'Ferrari'
 • 
Sonny Bunch
44:00
ATMA's Top Ten of 2023!
 • 
Sonny Bunch