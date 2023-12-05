The smoking gun turns out to be a dud, but James Comer and the Republicans move ahead on their evidence-free Biden impeachment inquiry. The Washington Post’s Philip Bump joins Charlie Sykes on today’s podcast.
Share this post
Philip Bump: The GOP Stumbles Towards Impeachment
plus.thebulwark.com
Philip Bump: The GOP Stumbles Towards Impeachment
Ad-Free Version
Dec 5, 2023
∙ Paid
The Bulwark Podcast (Ad-free)
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Philip Bump: The GOP Stumbles Towards Impeachment
Comments on this episode are for paid subscribers