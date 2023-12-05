The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast (Ad-free)
Philip Bump: The GOP Stumbles Towards Impeachment
0:00
-42:02

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark
Philip Bump: The GOP Stumbles Towards Impeachment
Ad-Free Version
Charlie Sykes
Dec 5, 2023
∙ Paid
9
Share

The smoking gun turns out to be a dud, but James Comer and the Republicans move ahead on their evidence-free Biden impeachment inquiry. The Washington Post’s Philip Bump joins Charlie Sykes on today’s podcast.

Comments on this episode are for paid subscribers

The Bulwark

The Bulwark Podcast (Ad-free)

Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)

Listen on

Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

Charlie Sykes

Recent Episodes

49:27
Will Saletan: The #MeToo Fail
 • 
Charlie Sykes
 and 
Will Saletan
42:10
Adam Kinzinger: Why Trump 2.0 Will Be Worse
 • 
Charlie Sykes
40:09
The Banality of Crazy
 • 
Charlie Sykes
 and 
Benjamin Wittes
43:44
Michael Steele: The GOP's Humiliation Kink
 • 
Charlie Sykes
49:17
David French: It's a Cult
 • 
Charlie Sykes
53:21
Will Saletan: Trump’s Pee-wee Herman Moment
 • 
Charlie Sykes
 and 
Will Saletan
48:11
Amir Tibon: Terrible Choices for Israel
 • 
Mona Charen