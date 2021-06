On today’s Bulwark podcast, Philip Rucker of The Washington Post joins Charlie Sykes to talk about the updates to his and Carol Leonnig’s book, A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump's Testing of America, and the future of Trump and Trumpism in the midterms and in 2024.

