The Bulwark
Thursday Night Bulwark
Podcast: Biden's Economy [12/14/23]
0:00
-59:25

Podcast: Biden's Economy [12/14/23]
Noah Smith
,
Jonathan V. Last
,
William Kristol
, and
Tim Miller
Dec 15, 2023
Share

JVL was joined by Noah Smith, Tim Miller, and Bill Kristol to talk about how President Joe Biden's economy is actually pretty darn good, which no one seems to notice!

To watch a video version, click here.

Noah Smith
Jonathan V. Last
Tim Miller
William Kristol

